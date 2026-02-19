Apple is looking to host its first event of the year, with invited media receiving details of an “Apple Experience” taking place in New York City on 4 March. According to MacRumors, similar sessions will also be held simultaneously in London and Shanghai.

While the company has not officially revealed what will be announced, reports and leaks point to a wave of new hardware. New MacBooks are expected to take centre stage, including an updated MacBook Air alongside refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These are tipped to feature the next-generation M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, marking their debut. There is also speculation of a new entry-level MacBook, potentially offered in brighter colour options such as light yellow, green, blue, and pink.

On the tablet front, Apple is also expected to introduce updated iPads, although their timing could extend beyond this event. Reports suggest an entry-level iPad equipped with an A18 chip capable of supporting Apple Intelligence features, while the iPad Air may receive an upgrade to the M4 chip.

Separately, rumours have pointed to a possible debut of the iPhone 17e in March. It remains unclear whether this device will be announced during the same event or at a separate launch. Looking further ahead, the company is also expected to refresh other parts of its Mac lineup later this year, including updates to the Mac Studio, Studio Display, and Mac mini.

