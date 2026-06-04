TNG Digital has announced that it is updating the TNG eWallet app with a new look. This redesign aims to offer a more user-friendly and intuitive experience.

Upon opening the app, users will notice the brand new homepage. According to the company, this reworked page is built around a search-first experience to allow quicker access to services and features without having to navigate through multiple layers of the app.

The most obvious change comes in the form of the quick access section. Here, the company has prominently placed four hubs for the platform’s most frequently used features. Among these hubs is GOfinance, which houses all of the financial services. Meanwhile, Near Me allows users to find nearby food and beverage deals. The last two are Bills and Transport, which are pretty self-explanatory. Bills offers access to utilities and recurring payments, while the Transport tab is where users can find their Touch ‘n Go Card features and other functions related to commuting and travel.

Beyond the reworked quick access section, TNG Digital has simplified and reorganised the bottom access bar. According to the company, the changes to this bar focus on easier one-handed operation to better reflect how users engage with the app. Notably, the Transfer button has been moved here, allowing the user to reach it with their thumb. Moreover, transaction history now lives in the Activity section. This is where recent payments, transfers, and reload records can be found.

Alongside these changes are some visual tweaks, including a bigger search bar at the top of the homepage. Overall, the update is meant to reflect the app’s growth from simply serving as a payment platform to a “broader everyday digital companion”.

The refreshed TNG eWallet experience is rolling out to users starting today. That said, the update won’t necessarily be immediately available to everyone. So, if you don’t have it yet, you may just have to wait. And make sure you have the latest version of the app, of course.

(Source: TNG Digital [1], [2])