Samsung Malaysia has officially confirmed that it is planning to launch a new camera experience for its Galaxy phones. In the official press release, the tech giant teases that this feature will utilise the company’s Galaxy AI system and will debut on 26 February 2026, perhaps alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

The company says that this currently unnamed feature will transform smartphones into “end-to-end creative studios”. The tech giant further claims that it can turn photos from day to night, stitch multiple photos into one cohesive picture, and even “restore missing parts of objects in images” in a matter of minutes by simply describing the desired scenario with a few words.

Samsung claims that this feature will utilise the “brightest Galaxy camera system ever” as its foundation and that it represents the next evolution of the Galaxy camera. The company adds that the feature will unify advanced creative capabilities for capturing, editing and sharing on one platform, which likely hints at it being a standalone Samsung app.

The press release further details that the feature removes technical barriers and allows everyone to create cinematic videos without needing any skill or experience. As mentioned above, the AI-powered feature can add missing details, such as a bite taken out of a cupcake.

Another example is what appears to be Samsung’s own Generative Edit. For the uninitiated, this feature allows users to draw any details they wish to add directly onto an image and let AI take over to fill in the blanks. Lastly, the provided video shows that the feature can transform anything, in this case a puppy, into an AI-generated sticker, although it is still unclear whether users can use it with third-party messaging apps.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, Samsung has been rather vague about this upcoming feature. Aside from the few examples provided, we don’t really know the true extent of what it can do or how significant it will be for both the photography and videography scenes. Regardless, the company will likely share more details about the feature either leading up to or on the promised date.

