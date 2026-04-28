Internet search giant Google has announced the rollout of its enhanced fraud protection features within Google Play Protect to all Android users in Malaysia. The announcement was made during its 2026 Online Safety Dialogue, with an emphasis on scam awareness and prevention. That said, the features in question look to be specifically geared to counter malware-enabled scams.

More specifically, this looks to be either an extension or a modification of the company’s previous efforts to block unverified sideloads. This was announced in August of last year, and Google has since softened its stance somewhat on the subject since.

Now, rather than outright blocking sideloaded apps, Google says that Play Protect will inspect in real time the declared permissions requested by apps. This happens while a user is attempting to install “a potentially risky app from an internet-sideloading source – such as a web browser, messaging app or file manager”.

As part of the process, it will specifically look for runtime permissions frequently abused for financial fraud, such as reading SMSes or intercepting one-time passwords (OTPs). If requests for such permissions are made, the installation of said app is blocked. And when that happens, users are shown a prompt explaining why the installation of the app was blocked. Needless to say, there’s AI involved in the process.

On the developer end. Google is putting into effect the mandatory Android developer verification. The company says that by 2027, all apps on certified Android devices in Malaysia must come from verified developers. Then on ads, the company says that ads promoting financial services must be verified by regulators like Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia before running on Google platforms.

Perhaps more important than all the above is helping improve digital literacy. For this, Google is providing The ASEAN Foundation with US$5 million (~RM19,76 million) in funding for its Scam Ready ASEAN initiative. Somewhat related to this is its development of the Be Scam Ready browser game. It’s been around for awhile in English, but the internet search giant says that the game will be available in Bahasa Malaysia sometime in the third quarter of 2026.