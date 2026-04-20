Not too long ago, Apple announced the date for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). During this year’s keynote address, the tech giant is expected to unveil the latest iterations of its operating systems, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. And while the brand has yet to explicitly mention the long-awaited Siri overhaul, the digital assistant will likely take centre stage at the event as well. In fact, the logo for WWDC 2026 may be hiding a teaser for the Siri redesign.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the glowing effects in the logo are a hint to the revamped Siri’s look. Apparently, the assistant will feature aesthetic elements that resemble these effects. Moreover, said effects will reportedly be more pronounced in dark mode. This is why the WWDC art uses a black background.

In addition to this, the new Siri interface will apparently live in the Dynamic Island. As per the report, triggering the assistant will cause the Island to expand and display a prompt that reads “Search or Ask”. This is accompanied by a glowing cursor. Aside from that, the pill-shaped element will also feature glowing effects.

Of course, given that we’re still quite a few months away from the actual reveal, the design could still change. That said, if Apple is indeed teasing the assistant’s new look, then the brand has likely settled on it already. The company has typically used its WWDC posters to hint at what’s coming. For instance, Apple incorporated translucent elements into last year’s logo to highlight the Liquid Glass UI.

Looks aside, the new and improved Siri is expected to finally arrive with iOS 27. Apple initially announced the upgrade during WWDC 2024, claiming that the new assistant will be capable of understanding context and on-screen content. However, the company stumbled into quite a few setbacks and failed to deliver these promised upgrades on time.

Since then, Apple has reportedly called on Google for assistance. The new Siri will apparently use an advanced custom Gemini model. Aside from the previously promised features, the revamped Siri should function more like modern chatbots. Users will allegedly be able to converse with the assistant and make multiple requests. Furthermore, a dedicated app will allow users to view their chat history.

Regardless, we will have to wait and see if the company’s efforts will bear fruit this time. This year’s conference will kick off on 9 June 2026, so we will learn more then.

(Source: Bloomberg via 9to5Mac)