If you’ve been following the Samsung rumour mill of late, you’ll know that the company was reportedly planning to release its mid-range Galaxy A series earlier this month. However, the promised date has come and gone without so much as a whisper about the devices. That doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung has shelved them, as a recent leak suggests that it has simply pushed the launch of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 to next month.

Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 to launch in March: Galaxy A57:

• 6.6” 120hz FHD+ flat AMOLED

• Exynos 1680 , UFS 3.1

• 5000mAh + 45W

• 50MP OIS main+ 12MP UW+ 5MP macro

• 12MP front

• 6.9mm | 182 grams

• IP68 , Android 16 Galaxy A37:

• 6.7" FHD+ 120hz AMOLED

• Exynos 1480… pic.twitter.com/PDiPpcl7GC — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) February 19, 2026

This information comes from Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X, who claims that the upcoming Galaxy A devices will launch in March, although he did not provide a specific date. In addition to this claim, the leakster also shared specifications for both devices.

The (Supposed) Launch Timeline

Late night exclusive ✨ Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to launch later this month or in early January 2026. This time, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A37 (Exynos 1480) and Galaxy A57 (Exynos 1680) earlier than usual, in February 2026, compared to the typical A3x and… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 9, 2025

As mentioned, previous reports indicated that Samsung was planning to launch the Galaxy A37 and A57 in early February. The timing seemed unusual, as the company typically unveils its mid-range devices in March or April. At the time, observers believed the move was a marketing strategy to secure consumers ahead of its competitors.

Rumours also suggested that Samsung might release the mid-range models alongside its flagship Galaxy S26 series, or at least shortly after. If this were the case, Samsung might have succeeded in securing the market early, but it could also have resulted in both product lines competing with each other.

Android Headlines suggests that the company is reluctant to release the Galaxy A devices immediately after the Galaxy S series. Hence, the publication theorises that Samsung will launch the mid-range series around the third or fourth week of March. Needless to say, since this information comes from a leak, we can’t be certain just yet. In the meantime, speaking of flagships, we’d like to remind you that Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on 26 February, where the company is expected to debut the Galaxy S26 series.

Expected Specs

It has been sometime since we’ve discussed the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. If you need a brief refresher, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming devices. According to Sanju, the Galaxy A37 will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, run on an Exynos 1480 chipset, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. It will also reportedly have a 50MP 1/1.56-inch main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens on the rear, and a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy A57, on the other hand, will reportedly have a marginally smaller 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the device will run on the Exynos 1680 SoC and offer up to 12GB of RAM. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery that also supports 45W wired charging. For imaging, the device is rumoured to come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

SIRIM Listing And The Malaysian Market

As you might expect, there’s no official word from Samsung just yet on a global launch date, let alone a release in Malaysia, making it difficult to offer any firm predictions at this point. However, we know for a fact that the device will reach the country eventually, as SIRIM has now listed both devices.

We previously reported that the Galaxy A57 managed to bag its certification on 28 January. Funnily enough, when we checked the organisation’s website again, we found that the Galaxy A37 secured its certification the day after, on 29 January. Again, this undoubtedly means that the launch of both devices is almost upon us; all we have to do now is wait for an official word from Samsung.

(Source: Sanju Choudhary on X, via Android Headlines)