If the rumour mill is to be believed, Samsung will be announcing two new additions to its mid-range Galaxy A series alongside the flagship S26 lineup. While there has been no official word on this thus far, the Galaxy A57 has already bagged a few certifications over the past few weeks. And now, it has appeared on the SIRIM database, indicating that a launch is close at hand.

As per the listing, the device carries the model designation SM-A576B/DS and received certification on 28 January 2026. Of course, this alone does not say much about the phone itself, but leaks have treated us to quite a few details already.

Other than a set of pictures on China’s TENAA platform, the device has been depicted in a couple of renders. According to Android Headlines, these are official materials. Either way, the images offer a clear look at the phone’s design. Visually, it doesn’t deviate much from its predecessor. You get a flat frame and a pill-shaped camera module, although the latter has been tweaked slightly.

Specs-wise, rumours point to a 6.6-inch 1,080 × 2,340 pixel AMOLED display, an Exynos 1680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The A57 is said to offer your choice of either 8GB or 12GB RAM. For imaging, it retains the same triple setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Oh, and the 12MP selfie snapper, of course.

A first look at the Galaxy A37

Alongside the A57, the outlet has leaked some renders of the A37. Again, Samsung has not made any significant changes to the design. The phone features asymmetrical bezels that are thicker at the bottom. As for its specifications, it may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Moreover, the A37 will reportedly get an upgraded camera system, with a bigger 50MP 1/1.56-inch main sensor. For reference, its precursor sports a 1/1.96-inch sensor. Other than that, the publication claims that the phone will feature an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro lens.

Current rumours point to a February debut for both the A57 and A37, although the devices may still end up launching a bit later than that. At the moment, the A37 is not listed in SIRIM, but seeing as its sibling only very recently received its certification, it may get its turn soon.

(Source: SIRIM, Android Headlines [1], [2])