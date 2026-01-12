A recent TÜV certification has revealed the battery capacities and charging specifications of three of Samsung’s upcoming devices: the Galaxy S26+, Galaxy A37 5G, and Galaxy A57 5G. This revealed information is quite timely too, especially since the South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to host a Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Galaxy S26+ will have a 4,755mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging. This contradicts a previous report we published, which claimed that the device would feature a 4,900mAh battery, similar to the S25+. Be that as it may, GSMArena believes that Samsung will still market the device as having a 4,900mAh battery capacity.

1 of 4 - +

Moving on, the Galaxy A37 5G is powered by a 4,905mAh battery. Once again, GSMArena believes that the smartphone company will market the device as having a 5,000mAh or 5,100mAh battery. On the other hand, the battery capacity for the Galaxy A57 5G remains under wraps. The certification reveals that both devices also support 45W wired charging.

With the release of these certifications, the launch of these devices is clearly just around the corner. The S26 series is a no-brainer, as Samsung has consistently released its flagship handset around this time of year. However, if word hasn’t reached you yet, a report claims that the tech giant is planning to launch the A57 5G and A37 5G alongside its flagship models.

(Source: The Tech Outlook, via GSMArena)