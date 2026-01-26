Not too long ago, a rumour suggested that Samsung may be releasing its mid-range Galaxy A series earlier than usual. Now, ahead of the purported launch, the Galaxy A57 has emerged on China’s TENAA certification platform. This listing features a set of images depicting the phone in a purplish hue, shedding some light on its design.

Based on these images, the handset will largely resemble last year’s model, but with a few tweaks. The pill-shaped camera module will get a slight revamp with a two-layer structure. The outer housing will match the rest of the phone in colour, but the inner section will be black. While the change is fairly minor, it does give the device a slightly more distinct appearance while retaining the overall design language of its predecessor.

As for the phone’s other characteristics, it seems that it will be thinner and lighter. Apparently, the Galaxy A57 will measure 161.5 × 76.8 × 6.9 mm. For reference, the A56 measures 162.2 × 77.5 × 7.4 mm. So, aside from getting slimmed down, the new model will also be shorter and narrower. What’s more, it apparently will weigh 16g less than the existing version.

Aesthetics aside, previous leaks have revealed some of the A57’s specifications. As per these leaks, the device will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 1,080 × 2,340 pixel resolution. For internals, it will allegedly pack the Exynos 1680 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM, though there have been whispers of a 12GB option. In addition to this, it may feature 256GB of storage.

On the imaging end, it will likely keep the same 50MP + 12MP + 5MP combo on the rear. The front will also feature a 12MP selfie snapper. Other supposed features include a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, plus an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For now, Samsung has not officially mentioned a launch date for the Galaxy A57 yet. However, rumours indicate that the South Korean tech giant may unveil the device next month, possibly alongside the S26 lineup on 25 February.

(Source: The Tech Outlook via SammyGuru)