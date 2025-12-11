If you’ve kept up with Samsung’s smartphones, then you should be aware that the company has a structured and predictable release schedule for all its handsets. Well, that all seems to be changing in 2026 as a recent industry report claims that the company plans to release the A models sooner than usual.

Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared the news on X, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 will launch as early as February 2026. For reference, the Samsung mid-rangers often make their debut sometime in March or April.

Late night exclusive ✨ Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to launch later this month or in early January 2026. This time, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A37 (Exynos 1480) and Galaxy A57 (Exynos 1680) earlier than usual, in February 2026, compared to the typical A3x and… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 9, 2025

Releasing the Galaxy A57 and A37 in February places them very close to the anticipated launch window for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Android Headlines noted that this accelerated release schedule marks a significant strategic shift in the company.

The publication believes that this move will grab the attention of audiences by presenting them with budget and flagship options in hopes of securing the market early. However, doing so might also mean that both product lines might have to compete with each other in the same early-2026 window.

In addition to the new schedule, Yadav also shared some specs about the device. In the same post, he mentioned that the A37 and the A57 will reportedly employ Samsung’s own Exynos chipsets, the 1480 and the 1680, respectively. The leakster also mentioned that the Galaxy A37 and A57 will come with Xclipse 530 and Xclipse 550 GPUs, respectively. This adds a little more weight to a previous report that was circulating back in May.

However, note that this information is still speculative and should be treated as such until proven otherwise. If it does turn out to be true, the mid-range models will still have to square up to their flagship counterparts, especially the Ultra variant with its recently confirmed Snapdragon SoC.

(Source: Android Headlines, X)