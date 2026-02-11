After months of rumours, Samsung has finally confirmed the date for its first Galaxy Unpacked of the year. And perhaps to no one’s surprise, it is just as the leaks have claimed. The event, which will mark the official debut of the Galaxy S26 lineup, is set to take place on 26 February 2026 at 2AM (Malaysia time).

As mentioned in prior reports, the South Korean tech giant will be unveiling the smartphones in San Francisco. Naturally, the event will be livestreamed on its online platforms, including the Samsung official website and Newsroom. Other options include YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

While the brand’s announcement is short on details, it does confirm that the next Galaxy S series is on its way. This leaves little room for doubt that the S26 models will be launching then, along with more AI-driven capabilities. The company promises more personal and adaptive AI as one of the highlights.

Beyond that, Samsung did not reveal much else about the upcoming products. That said, the Galaxy S26 family has been the subject of numerous leaks already, leaving very little to the imagination. Apparently, the devices will feature minimal hardware improvements compared to their predecessors. After all, the upgrades are largely in terms of AI capabilities. One such feature is the Privacy Display, which may debut with the Ultra model.

In addition to the smartphones, the company may also unveil the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro. The earbuds have already received SIRIM certification, so a local launch is close at hand. As always, though, it’s wise to take the leaks with a grain of salt.

Ahead of the official unveiling, Samsung is offering a RM150 e-voucher for those who register their interest. This voucher applies to selected items, including certain Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds products. Of course, this also includes the devices debuting at the event. The registration period will last until 25 February 2026.

(Source: Samsung press release)