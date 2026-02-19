The Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold may be the first of its kind for the company, but it’s not the first one out to market. That, unfortunately, is not stopping it from having the kind of teething problems as if it was. A couple of early adopters have reported issues with the thing, specifically with the inner display. In both cases, they have gone unresponsive in one flavour or another. In one of those cases, this happened as soon as five days of use.

Both users claim on Reddit that they’ve taken pretty good care of their devices. As in, their Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold saw no drops or other hits to cause their display damage.

One user claims to have used the foldable for about a month and a half. The first time it happened, the device was sitting on a table, when it suddenly flashed green and then stopped displaying anything. For the first two times this happened, it was fixed following a reboot. Clearly the third time’s not the charm here, as this one wasn’t fixed by rebooting. The user shared the clip shown below in their post, with this reupload courtesy of Android Headlines.

The second user claims to have only had the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold for five days before the inner display went unresponsive. When it first happened, the screen was not only unresponsive, but also registering phantom touches. Suspecting it was oil on said screen, the user wiped it down and left it alone as they went to bed.

The next morning, upon trying to use the inner screen, it flashed for a bit before turning completely white. Making things worse is audible popping sounds when it gets folded or unfolded. While not visible in the provided video clip, the user also claims to see air bubbles under the screen. You can find said video above, once again courtesy of Android Headlines.

Teething Problems Once Again

It’s one thing when a device is put through an absurd test meant to break it. But it’s another thing entirely to see it fail under normal daily use, if not less. But either way, it is very reminiscent of when the first foldable device ever was about to be sold.

If you need a refresher, Samsung was about to launch the very first foldable phone of the market at the time, the Galaxy Fold. A number of high profile reviewers at the time removed the protective layer on top, apparently not knowing they weren’t supposed to do that. Then there were others who had issues with their devices for no obvious reason. The company would delay the launch of the device for months, redesigning it in the meantime.

Overall, it looks to be a similar situation with the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold. Chances are it will require a few more generations and iterations of refinement. And maybe then we will see a sequel on our shores.

(Source: Reddit [1], [2])