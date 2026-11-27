WhatsApp is expanding beyond messaging with the introduction of a travel eSIM service that will let users purchase and install international mobile data plans without leaving the app. The feature is intended to make it easier for travellers to get connected when arriving in another country, without having to look for a local SIM card or pay potentially expensive roaming charges.

According to the company, the service will allow users to continue using WhatsApp with their existing phone number while accessing mobile data through the newly installed eSIM. The purchase and installation process will also be handled within the app, requiring only a few taps.

Confirmed eSIM Provider Partners So Far

WhatsApp is working with several eSIM providers and telecommunications partners to make the service possible. These include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon, among others. The company says the feature will begin rolling out in select countries soon, although it has yet to provide a specific launch date or confirm which markets will be included in the initial rollout.

Once available, users will be spoilt for choice when it comes to purchasing travel eSIMs, particularly those who prefer to stick with platforms they are already familiar with. This is especially relevant in Malaysia, where several digital services have already expanded into the travel connectivity market.

Speaking Of Existing Options…

Among the existing options are ShopeePay, which offers travel eSIM purchases through its app, and GXBank, which has partnered with Firsty to provide global eSIM plans. Touch ‘n Go eWallet also offers its own travel eSIM service, while Wise has introduced customisable eSIM plans alongside its cross-border QR payment feature.

There are also dedicated offerings from companies outside the financial services sector. Kaspersky, for instance, has an eSIM store offering data plans for destinations around the world, while travel platform Klook provides travel eSIM packages through its app. The latter recently introduced a Data Bank feature that lets users carry forward unused data, adding another layer of flexibility to its existing service.

Of course, local telcos remain another option, with several offering international roaming packages and travel eSIM services. Hotlink is one example, having expanded its travel connectivity lineup with a seven-day plan for overseas users.

WhatsApp Has Yet To Confirm The Feature’s Availability

With WhatsApp now joining this increasingly crowded market, travellers will have yet another avenue to compare when looking for mobile data access abroad. According to the platform, the new travel eSIM service will begin rolling out in select countries soon, with users able to find it directly within the app once it becomes available to them.

The company has yet to disclose which countries will be included in the initial rollout or provide a more specific launch timeline. However, it remains to be seen whether the service will be made available in Malaysia as part of its initial rollout.

(Source: WhatsApp [official blog], via Android Authority)