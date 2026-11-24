Aside from launching the Magic9 Pro Max, HONOR Malaysia has announced a new addition to its tablet lineup. Designed to maximize the entertainment experience, the Pad X9b Max boasts an expansive 13-inch LCD display, a large battery, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Starting with the exterior, the device sports a slim aluminium body measuring 6.72mm and weighing roughly 618g. Meanwhile, its display offers a 2,500 x 1,560 pixel resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and 700 nits of peak brightness. Other than that, the tablet comes with a quad-speaker setup. According to the brand, the audio hardware is paired with its own self-developed algorithms to provide an immersive listening experience.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen2 chipset. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Notably, the device supports 12GB of virtual RAM. Meanwhile, a 10,100mAh battery can power up to 16 hours of video playback, or up to 90 days of standby time. This battery also supports 45W wired charging.

For those with productivity needs, the tablet offers some AI-driven tools, such as AI Memo. Essentially, this feature can detect meetings and automatically begin transcription. At the end of the meeting, the tool can generate customised summaries and provide core highlights. The device also promises a “PC-class interface” for easier file management. Beyond that, it pairs with the Smart Bluetooth Keyboard and the Magic-Pencil 4s. Finally, imaging is handled through a 5MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, the front houses a 5MP snapper.

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The HONOR Pad X9b Max is available in a single Gray colourway and is priced at RM1,499. Those interested in purchasing it can head over to the brand’s official stores and authorized retailers. Each tablet comes bundled with free gifts worth RM598, including a Smart Bluetooth Keyboard and a Magic-Pencil 4s.