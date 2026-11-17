Klook has introduced a new Data Bank feature for its eSIM service in Malaysia, allowing travellers to retain unused mobile data instead of having it expire at the end of their trips. The feature automatically saves eligible leftover data in the user’s Klook app, where it can be carried over to a future trip or gifted to friends and family.

According to the company, local travellers wasted an estimated 36.3 million GB of paid travel data in 2025. This figure was extrapolated from Klook’s eSIM user and booking data against outbound travel figures from UN Tourism, covering 11.8 million outbound trips made by Malaysians last year.

The amount of data saved depends on the type of eSIM plan purchased. For total data plans, all unused data will be transferred to the user’s Data Bank. Meanwhile, daily data plans will bank 0.1GB per day for 1GB plans and 0.5GB per day for 3GB plans.

For unlimited data plans, users will receive 1GB of banked data for every day covered by their plan. The accumulated data can then be added to their next Klook eSIM booking at no additional cost, or gifted to another person for use with their next Klook eSIM purchase.

However, it should be noted that banked data is only valid for 180 days. Klook says that each new deposit will reset the validity period for the entire accumulated balance.

To mark the introduction of Data Bank, Klook is also offering Malaysian travellers between 0.5GB and 50GB of free travel data. Users can claim the complimentary data through the company’s dedicated Data Bank webpage, with an equivalent amount also available to gift to friends.

(Source: Klook press release / official website)