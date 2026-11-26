With the recent rounds of updates, WhatsApp has been focusing on delivering features requested by users, as well as adding functions other messaging platforms have had for a while now. This time is no different, as the app’s latest blog post introduces scheduled messages.

Described in the post as one of the platform’s most requested features, scheduled messages are exactly what it says on the tin. The user can type out a message and set it to send at a later point in time. According to the announcement, you can choose to send it as soon as ten minutes after writing the message, or up to 14 days in advance. This feature also works for both one-on-one and group chats.

To use the feature, you must press and hold the send button after typing your message, then pick the date and time for when you want it to arrive. As detailed in the blog post, the sender can see all the future messages they have lined up and are able to delete them beforehand should they change their mind. On the other hand, a scheduled message looks like any other message to the recipient.

Furthermore, the scheduled message will still show up on time even when the sender’s device is switched off or out of battery. And as with all of the user’s personal correspondence on the platform, it remains end-to-end encrypted to preserve privacy.

According to WhatsApp, scheduled messages work with text, photos, and videos. The post made no mention of documents or voice notes, though. Other than that, the company noted that the feature is rolling out globally over the coming weeks. This means that not everyone will have access to scheduled messages just yet. So, if you don’t see the option, it’s only a matter of waiting and ensuring the app is updated.

Related Article WhatsApp Tests Letting Android Users Schedule Messages

(Source: WhatsApp [blog])