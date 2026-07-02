Last year, Maxis introduced the Hotlink Travel SIM for both Malaysians heading overseas, as well as inbound tourists. At launch, the offering consisted of two plans, which offer 15 and 30 days of validity respectively. Now, the telco is adding a new 7-day option for short-term travellers.

As with the existing plans, the 7-day Hotlink Travel SIM is valid in four countries, namely Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, as well as Indonesia. Priced at RM25, the plan offers unlimited 5G internet at uncapped speeds. In addition to this, it includes 40GB FUP quota and unlimited calls within Malaysia.

Of course, the 15-day and 30-day plans remain available for those planning to spend time abroad a little longer. Both options still offer unlimited 5G Internet at uncapped speeds in the previously mentioned countries, along with unlimited calls in Malaysia. That said, the latter has gotten a slight price bump since its initial introduction. Now, the plan costs RM64, marking an increase of RM4.

However, this does come with a few notable upgrades. For starters, it now offers double the data quota, going from 200GB to 400GB FUP. In addition to this, the telco is throwing in free access to live sports via sooka. The rest of the plan remains unchanged, so travellers should still be able to enjoy the same perks as before.

In the same vein, Maxis has more or less left the 15-day plan untouched. Priced at RM35, it’s the only offering that includes an eSIM option so far. Unlike the other plans, this one can be acquired through the app. As for the 7-day and 30-day Hotlink Travel SIMs, they are available for purchase at Maxis Centres located in KLIA Terminal 1 & 2, Langkawi International Airport, and Penang International Airport. Other than that, travellers can buy them at select tourist hubs.

(Source: Maxis press release)