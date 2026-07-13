[Update – 1pm, 13 July 2026]

GXBank clarified that users can find the option to purchase Firsty eSIM plans via the Rewards tab in its app. On that page, tap the “Get Your eSIM” button under “Missions for you” and then tapping “Buy Now” after that will direct you to the telco’s website. Note that you’ll have to register your email address to Firsty in order to purchase their plans.

Speaking of which, as it turns out, the plans available are exactly the same as what’s offered via Grab. However, it should be noted that Classic plan here is priced at RM4.90 per GB instead of RM3, while the Unlimited option remains at RM10 per day. It is unclear why the former is priced higher via GXBank.

[Original story]

GXBank has announced a partnership with connectivity platform Firsty that will allow its customers to purchase international eSIM data plans directly through the digital bank‘s mobile app. Through the integration, customers can buy and activate travel data plans without needing to download a separate app or purchase a physical SIM card.

The bank says users will be able to purchase a Firsty data plan before travelling and activate it once they arrive at their destination, allowing them to get connected as soon as they land. At the time of writing, however, the Firsty purchase option does not appear to be available in the GXBank app yet, suggesting that the feature is being rolled out gradually.

What’s Firsty?

Founded in 2023, Firsty is a Dutch-Singaporean telco that provides global mobile connectivity through eSIM technology. Rather than relying on traditional international roaming, the platform connects users to local mobile networks across more than 170 countries through partnerships with over 600 carriers worldwide.

Besides its standalone consumer app, Firsty also offers an embedded connectivity platform that allows businesses to integrate mobile data services directly into their own applications. The company says its enterprise customers include Grab, Uber, PEXX, Belfius, and Mastercard.

Based on its official website, Firsty currently offers several connectivity options through its own app. However, the following are confirmed to be different from what’s being offered via GXBank:

Free : A no-cost plan that provides basic internet access supported by advertisements.

Classic : Starts from EUR0.98 (~RM4.56) per GB and offers high-speed data but with a fixed quota of up to 50GB.

Unlimited: Starts from EUR2 (~RM9.30) per day and offers high-speed data and unlimited data. However, Firsty notes that high-speed connectivity will cap at 5GB of usage and will drop to 512Kbps until the next day or top-up.

100% Cashback Launch Promotion

To celebrate the launch, GXBank is offering 100% cashback on one eligible Firsty data plan purchased through the GXBank app. This effectively allows customers to try the service at no cost, although the bank has yet to specify when the promotion will end or whether any terms and conditions apply.

Additionally, GXBank did not disclose which plans will be available through its app. It remains to be seen whether the bank will offer the full range of Firsty’s plans or a more limited selection once the feature becomes available to all users.

Firsty Already Available Through Grab

While the GXBank integration is new, this is not the first time Firsty’s services have been made available within the Grab ecosystem. Back in 2025, Grab introduced support for purchasing Firsty travel eSIMs natively through its app as part of its third-party services expansion.

Through the Grab app, users can currently purchase two Firsty plans: Classic which is priced at RM3 per GB, and Unlimited which costs RM10 per day. It’s quite likely that GXBank may offer the same plans and pricing once the feature becomes available to all users.

(Source: GXBank press release)