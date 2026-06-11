For those looking to spend some time overseas, ensuring mobile connectivity is one of the more pressing issues. To help Malaysian travellers remain connected, ShopeePay has added travel eSIMs to its repertoire of in-app services. This new offering allows users to purchase and activate eSIMs directly within the ShopeePay app in just a few taps, promising a seamless experience.

According to the payment provider, the travel eSIMs offer flexible usage of up to 31 days, with plans starting from just RM3.50. As for the available destinations, the company includes options for Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, China, as well as Singapore.

To acquire a travel eSIM, the user must tap the “View All” icon on the ShopeePay app homepage. From there, they must scroll down to the “Prepaid & Bills” section, where they will find the “eSIM” option. Tapping it will bring up the selection of locations. After choosing the desired destination, the user must pick their preferred plan and choose the number of travel days before confirming the purchase.

Once the purchase has been made, the user can activate the travel eSIM by heading to the “History” page. Here, the user must select the order and tap the “Activate eSIM Now” button. Then, it’s just a matter of following the instructions. The user can activate the eSIM through three methods, including direct activation, QR code, or manual setup.

It should be noted that once the eSIM has been activated, the user can no longer get a refund. Additionally, ShopeePay will not issue a refund if the user’s device does not support eSIMs. As such, travellers should plan accordingly before making a purchase.

With the new travel eSIMs, the company continues to expand its range of travel-related services. Previously, it added travel insurance to the platform, including a Shariah-compliant option. Beyond that, users can already make hotel and flight bookings within the app.

(Source: ShopeePay press release)