After refreshing its MacBook Pro lineup last month, Apple is expected to update the MacBook Air next. The new lightweight laptop is reportedly debuting sometime in spring 2027, but no major overhauls seem to be planned. However, a redesign is still supposedly in the cards, and that is said to happen with the generation after the next. So, not very soon, but not that far ahead either.

In the latest episode of his Power On podcast, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterated the claim that Apple is planning to roll out new MacBook Air models early next year. These will apparently launch with the MacBook Neo’s successor, and neither is expected to come with any considerable changes. In the case of the Air, the tech giant will reportedly equip it with the M6 processor. Meanwhile, the latter could come with the A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.

So, what about the redesigned MacBook Air? Well, Gurman suggested that this model could land as soon as the second half of 2027, though the timeline has not been finalised yet. As such, the revamped version could end up launching in 2028 instead.

As to what the overhaul will entail, the new version will likely borrow some elements from the PROLED MacBook Pro. To recap, it launched with a tandem OLED display, plus a thinner and lighter build. Beyond that, the laptop ditched the wide notch in favour of a Dynamic Island. Apple also reintroduced the illuminated logo on the lid.

It’s quite likely that a few of these elements will remain exclusive to the Pro, so it stands out as the brand’s premium offering. However, previous rumours have indicated that the Air will still get the OLED treatment, since the company is working to bring OLED panels to more of its products. Either way, a new look for the MacBook Air would be a welcome update, since the last redesign was back in 2022.

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As usual, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, considering the fact that it did not originate from an official source. Although Gurman has a reliable track record as far as leaks go, it’s still a while before the supposed launch, so things may still change before then.

(Source: Bloomberg via YouTube)