In addition to the new Apple MacBook Pro M5 series in Malaysia, the fruit company’s M5-powered MacBook Air series is now available on all store shelves. Like the Pro, the new Air was announced simultaneously in March of this year.

Like its predecessor, Apple is offering the new MacBook Air M5 is two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. Running through the specs of the laptop very quickly, both come with the bitten fruit brand’s Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, and both come with the same 12MP Centre Stage webcam.

Internally, the new MacBook Air is powered by the new M5 processor and depending on the model you choose, you’ll have a choice of an M5 chip running with either an 8-core or 10-core GPU. Either way, though, both processor variants come with the same 10-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

For storage, the new Apple MacBook Air M5 has a minimum storage capacity of 512GB and can be upgraded to a whopping 4TB, while the default Unified memory configuration is 16GB, but do note that there are options for 24GB and 32GB. The latter memory and storage configuration being perfect for the size queens and kings.

In terms of battery longevity, Apple claims that the MacBook Air M5 will be able to run for 18 hours continuously. Connectivity-wise, the laptop is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6 wireless configurations, while physical I/O ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus a 3.5mm audio jack combo on the side.

Pricing starts from RM4,599 for the 13-inch MacBook Air M5, and a fully specced-out kit will cost you RM11,569. Meanwhile, the 15-inch model starts from RM5,499 and tops out at RM12,369. Do bear in mind that this SKU only ships out with the M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Regardless of the internal specifications, both the 13-inch and 15-inch are available in the same four colours: Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

(Source: Apple)