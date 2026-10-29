Apple has unveiled newer additions to its MacBook Pro lineup, featuring tandem OLED displays, the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and, for the first time on its laptops, touchscreen support. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, the new laptops also feature a redesigned chassis that is thinner and lighter than their predecessors.

The new MacBook Pro introduces Apple’s PROLED XDR display, which uses tandem OLED technology to deliver up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR and SDR brightness, a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It also supports both the P3 and Adobe RGB colour spaces, making it suitable for professional photography, video editing, and other colour-sensitive work.

Touchscreen Display And Dynamic Island

For the first time on a Mac, users can interact directly with the display through touch controls. This allows them to manipulate 3D models, edit designs, and play virtual instruments directly on the screen, while still retaining the keyboard and trackpad for traditional input.

Apple has also brought Dynamic Island to the Mac, providing a way to view and interact with notifications and other information. Meanwhile, the display’s optional nano-texture finish helps reduce glare in bright environments.

Powered By M5 Pro And M5 Max

The new MacBook Pro is available with Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which are designed to handle demanding professional workloads and AI tasks. The laptops support up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of storage, depending on the configuration. They also run on macOS 27, which brings various system improvements, including faster AirDrop transfers and network file browsing.

Apple claims the new models can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. The new touchscreen MacBook Pros also feature a six-speaker sound system with an updated woofer design that provides 50% deeper bass, alongside a 12MP Center Stage camera and studio-quality microphones.

Connectivity options include three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe charging, and a headphone jack. The laptops also support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, while the M5 Pro configuration can drive up to three external displays and the M5 Max version supports up to four.

Pricing And Availability

The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is available for pre-order in Malaysia starting today on 29 October 2026, with deliveries and availability at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers beginning 6 November. The 14-inch model with the M5 Pro starts at RM11,999, while the 16-inch version starts at RM14,499. With education pricing, these models cost RM11,399 and RM13,599, respectively.

For those who need more processing power, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max starts at RM19,299, while the 16-inch model is priced from RM20,499. Education pricing brings their respective starting prices down to RM17,999 and RM19,099.

(Source: Apple Malaysia [official website])