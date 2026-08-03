By now, you’ve probably heard that Apple is working on a pair of AirPods with built-in cameras. The American tech giant has been developing the product for quite some time now, if the rumour mill is to be trusted. Although previous reports have indicated that the device won’t be debuting until 2027, a recent leak suggests that a version of it may still launch later this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the bitten fruit brand has been working on a pair of camera-equipped AirPods under the codename B798. This audio product was initially slated for a 2026 release, but was pushed back to the following year. However, the B798 device is not the only pair in the works. Gurman’s report mentioned another variant, which carries the codename B790.

For now, it’s unclear how the two devices differ, though the analyst noted that it’s not unusual for Apple to create competing versions of the same product internally. It’s possible that the B790 version is a simpler, less advanced model. Gurman claims that this variant is already further along compared to the B798, which was previously said to be close to mass production. Apparently, the B790 has been on the brand’s internal roadmap with a planned 2026 debut. Other than that, references to the product have appeared in iOS 27 code, suggesting that a launch is imminent.

9to5Mac has speculated that the device could materialise in September. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone lineup on either 8 or 9 September this year, which will include the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, plus the long-rumoured iPhone Ultra. Of course, the overdue Siri AI upgrade is also set to roll out to the public then, so it wouldn’t be all too surprising if the camera-equipped AirPods were to launch around the same time.

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As per past rumours, the audio device is meant to be one of three new AI-driven products by the company. The on-board cameras will provide Siri AI with more contextual information. Some supposed features could include turn-by-turn navigation based on visible landmarks, as well as reminders. As for the device’s design, it could feature longer stems to accommodate the camera hardware. It may also sport an indicator light to signal when the AirPods are feeding information to the cloud.

In any case, if Gurman’s report proves accurate, then Apple has a lot of new things lined up for this year. Aside from the aforementioned products, the long-anticipated smart home hub may be launching within the next few months.

(Source: Bloomberg via 9to5Mac)