The memory chip crisis has done a number on this year’s crop of smartphones, with entry-level and midrange devices taking the worst hits. Back in March, Samsung launched the Galaxy A37 and A57 at higher prices compared to their predecessors despite the minimal upgrades. Now, it seems that the next generation, particularly the Galaxy A38, could get some downgrades.

According to SammyGuru, the upcoming handset may launch with a worse main camera. Citing trade shipment records, the outlet claimed that Samsung will equip the device with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera sensor. For reference, the current model features a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor, or the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNJ in certain regions. On the surface, they may sound the same, since they all offer the same resolution.

However, they differ in terms of size. In the case of the A37, this is a bigger 1/1.56-inch sensor, regardless of whether it’s the Sony version or the Samsung. On the other hand, the supposed sensor for the yet-to-be-launched A38 measures 1/1.95 inches. Now, sensor size does matter as larger ones can let in more light, which helps with low-light photography and natural background blur. So, the phone could perform poorly here.

What’s more, the publication pointed out that the IMX882 has been used on a Galaxy A series device before, namely the A36. For the record, that phone launched in 2025, so next year’s model will apparently use a sensor that is two generations old.

Meanwhile, the A58 is expected to reuse the same 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor from its older siblings. So, no downgrades there, but no upgrades either. Beyond that, rumours have pointed to a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 12MP selfie snapper for both the A38 and A58. These seem to be the same cameras as on the current models.

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As for the other specifications, past leaks suggested that Samsung may swap to a cheaper OLED panel for the A38. Specifically, the phone could use the same display as the one equipped on the entry-level Galaxy A27. This panel has a lower peak brightness and does not support HDR10+.

Like the camera downgrade, this is likely a cost-cutting measure due to the DRAM shortage. As component costs increase, so do the manufacturing costs, and the company is feeling the crunch. Previously, it was reported that the brand will switch to a biennial release cycle for its Galaxy Watch range due to rising costs and poor profitability.

That said, there does seem to be a silver lining. For what it’s worth, the company may equip the A38 with a bigger 6,000mAh battery. Whether this is a fair tradeoff remains to be seen, though.

As always, these are still leaks at this point. We still have quite a ways to go before Samsung launches these phones. If the company is sticking to its usual release schedule, the Galaxy A38 and A58 could arrive sometime in March or April 2027. We’ll have full confirmation by then.

(Source: SammyGuru)