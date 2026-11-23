Samsung has made some changes to its leadership, and for the first time in almost seven years, its mobile division has a new chief. In an announcement last Friday, the company named Won-Joon Choi as the Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business.

Prior to taking the position, Choi served as the COO of the MX Business since March 2025. And before that, he was responsible for Samsung’s mobile R&D. As per the company’s announcement, Choi recently oversaw the launches of this year’s flagship smartphones, namely the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Z Fold8 lineup.

Samsung’s Mobile Division Over The Years

Choi is taking the reins from TM Roh, who took the role back in January 2020 around the time the division rebranded from Mobile Communications to MX. Roh was appointed as the successor to DJ Koh, who held the position for five years and helmed the launch of the company’s first foldable, the Galaxy Fold.

Under Roh’s leadership, Samsung pushed foldables into the mainstream while also focusing on Galaxy AI. In 2025, he was promoted to Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division while retaining his role as the mobile division’s chief. On top of that, he was appointed as co-CEO of Samsung, leading the company alongside Young Hyun Jun, who also serves as Vice Chairman and Head of the Device Solutions (DS) Division.

Other Leadership Changes

Aside from the changes to the brand’s mobile business, some key departments are also getting reshuffled. Sang Joon Hwang is being promoted to the Head of Memory Business. Prior to this, he was responsible for the development of memory products, including DRAM and HBM. As per Samsung’s statement, Hwang’s appointment is aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of these products in the AI era.

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Beyond that, Sangyeun Cho has been chosen as Head of the System LSI Business. And finally, Jong Myeong Lee has been named the Chief Technology Officer of the DS Division. Previously, Lee served as Executive Vice President and Head of Process Development, leading the development of new processes for all semiconductor products across DRAM, NAND, and Foundry.

Some Things Remain The Same

Although TM Roh will no longer be responsible for the mobile business, he will continue to lead the DX Division. Similarly, Young Hyun Jun will retain his role as Head of the DS Division. Both will also keep their positions as CEOs of the company.

(Source: Samsung)