After a long two months since its China launch, a teasing of the Max at this year’s Snapdragon Summit 2026, and as promised, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series is finally open for preorders in Malaysia. The brand will be bringing in the phone in both the standard Pro and Pro Max models.

Starting with the Xiaomi 18 Pro, the phone is the base model and, technically speaking, the smallest of the two phones. Internally, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 SoC. For memory and storage, the configuration we’re getting is the one with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Like its China counterpart, the Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch HyperRGB 2.0 display with 2K resolution and a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 4,000 nits and uses the brand’s own Dragon Crystal Glass 3. Of course, there is the rear display that makes up the camera island, serving as a selfie mirror, to be used in tandem with the dual 200MP Leica camera system. More on that in a bit.

Powering the phone is a 6,000mAh battery, while also supporting 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless, and 27W reverse wireless charging. Software-wise, the phone run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 4.

Getting to the main camera despite it using a dual 200MP Leica camera setup – one of which is a LOFIC system – the Xiaomi 18 Pro actually employs a triple camera system. To break that down, that’s one 200MP wide shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. Around the front, the phone’s selfie camera is a 50MP wide shooter.

Related Article Xiaomi 18 Pro Series To Launch In China On 23 September With Dual 200MP Cameras

Moving on, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is essentially a mirror image of the non-Max model, the main differences being its screen size, battery capacity, and the chipset powering it. The phone is powered by the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, has a bigger 6.9-inch display, and a bigger 7,050mAh battery.

Pricing for the Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at RM4,799 for the 12GB+256GB model, while the 12GB+512GB model will retail at RM5,299. As for the 18 Pro Max, pricing starts at RM5,999 for the 12GB+256GB and RM6,499 for the 12GB+512GB model.

Preorders for the phones start today until 26 November. Customers who preorder either model during this period will receive an RM500 rebate for the Pro Max and RM300 for the Pro, as well as receive a Xiaomi Watch S5 44mm worth RM799 free, while stocks last. Adding on to that, the brand is also offering one free display replacement within 24 months; one free replacement for the back cover, back display, or camera lens within 24 months; one free battery replacement within 36 months; and Xiaomi’s international warranty service.

For those seeking to purchase either phone under a telco plan, know that Xiaomi is partnering up exclusively with CelcomDigi and offering all the above as gifts, plus a Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact while stocks last.