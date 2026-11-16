Prosignal Consortium, the developers of local navigation app, TuJu, recently incurred an RM300,000 bill in navigation charges, after downloads for the app surged pass one million download.

During a recent session at Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan, Deputy Works Minister, said that the surge was particularly a response to the ban on civil servants using Waze for official duties, coupled with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendation for the app.

Maslan did not specify which navigation service provider was owed the RM300,000, nor did he explain how the charges were calculated. “No public funds were used for the TuJu application,” Ahmad Maslan said, adding that neither the government nor LLM had allocated funding for its development. He said Prosignal bears the entire cost of developing, operating and maintaining the app.

The surge of downloads of TuJu was an unexpected one for the app’s developer. The endorsement by the Prime Minister led to system disruptions that caused the app to not work as intended. It promised a fix within two weeks, and in the meantime, the developers had a workaround: it redirects users to Google Maps for their navigation needs.

On a side bar, the downtime of TuJu led to a local vibecoder by the name of Alan Chung to create their own navigation app, aptly called Lapan. Well, it’s technically more of a browser-based system than an app, but semantics.

Prosignal recognised no revenue from incorporation through end-2025 and recorded accumulated losses of RM919,972, its financial records showed. Its accounts showed RM533,034 in capitalised TuJu software development costs at end-2025.

Related Article TuJu Issues Apologies Over App Disruptions; Promises Fix Within Two Weeks

The TuJu app is still downloadable on both iOS and Android. Then as now, functions of the app include live highway CCTV feeds, real-time traffic information, rest-area locations, and emergency assistance features.

(Source: The Edge)