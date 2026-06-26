Samsung has officially launched the latest addition to its Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A27. Of course, the smartphone has been the subject of a few leaks leading up to its debut, so its specifications aren’t exactly a surprise if you’ve been keeping up with the rumours. Still, it’s nice to have confirmation. In any case, the Galaxy A27 features some improvements compared to last year’s model, but these do not come without compromise.

An obvious change is the display, which now sports a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, rather than a waterdrop notch. So, the handset now looks more like its fancier siblings. Speaking of the screen, it uses a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other than that, the handset features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, which is a downgrade from its precursor.

Under the hood, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A27 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. The 4nm processor is slightly faster than the 5nm Exynos 1380 of the Galaxy A26, so the new model should offer better performance. Furthermore, the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and your choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

On the software side, the device runs on Android 16 via One UI 8.5 right out of the box. As usual, the brand promises six OS upgrades and six years’ worth of security patches. And just like the other A series smartphones, this one comes with the Awesome Intelligence suite of AI tools.

For imaging, the phone equips a 50MP main camera on the rear. The primary shooter is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Flipping the device around, you get a 12MP selfie snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 comes in three finishes, namely Black, Dark Blue, and Light Pink. Those interested in getting the phone can purchase it through the brand’s physical and online stores, as well as authorised retailers. On the subject of pricing, the 128GB variant goes for RM1,399. Meanwhile, the 256GB model gets a RM1,499 price tag.

One may notice that this is a tad more expensive than the Galaxy 26, which launched with a starting price of RM1,199. You can probably thank the ongoing memory shortage for that. For what it’s worth, though, Samsung is offering a launch promotion, which will run until 21 July 2026. During this period, customers can get the 128GB model for RM1,299, and the 256GB version for RM1,399. Additionally, the company is throwing in a free phone case, and a 10% discount on select products.

(Source: Samsung press release)