Samsung is reportedly moving to a biennial release cycle for its Galaxy Watch lineup, meaning it will not introduce a new smartwatch next year. According to South Korean publication ETNews, the move is said to be part of the company’s efforts to reduce costs and improve the profitability of its Mobile eXperience (MX) division.

The report claims that Samsung has decided to extend the Galaxy Watch’s product development and release cycle to once every two years. This would end the company’s nine-year streak of annual launches, which began with the original Galaxy Watch in 2018.

Rising Costs And Poor Profitability Performance

The decision comes amid rising component costs, particularly for application processors and memory chips, as well as slowing growth in the smartwatch market. ETNews adds that the Galaxy Watch9, launched in July this year, also fell short of market expectations following a retail price increase attributed to higher production costs.

Samsung is also said to be scaling back production of less profitable devices while placing greater emphasis on premium products. This includes reducing its planned output of Galaxy A series smartphones by approximately 20%, while increasing the combined production share of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra models to 70%.

By extending the Galaxy Watch’s release cycle, Samsung hopes to reduce the research and development as well as marketing expenses associated with launching new hardware every year. ETNews adds that the company is expected to compensate for the lack of new smartwatch next year through software updates and improvements to its existing health and fitness features.

New Galaxy Fit Product To Be Main Wearable Next Year

Meanwhile, the report also mentions that Samsung is preparing a new Galaxy Fit fitness band, which will serve as its main wearable hardware release in 2027. Unlike the Galaxy Watch, which offers a more comprehensive smartwatch experience with third-party apps and advanced features, the Galaxy Fit series primarily focuses on health tracking, fitness monitoring and basic notifications.

This is worth noting given that details of an upcoming Galaxy Fit4 have already surfaced through leaks. As previously reported, the fitness band is expected to offer heart rate, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, alongside sleep tracking with personalised coaching. It may also feature a slightly larger display than its predecessor, although it reportedly lacks built-in GPS.

(Source: ETNews)