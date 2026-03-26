Samsung has announced the newest additions to its mid-range smartphone lineup, the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37. Building on the features of their predecessors, the new models come with enhanced Awesome Intelligence capabilities.

Among the highlights is the new Voice Transcription tool in the Voice Recorder app. Existing features like Object Eraser, Best Face, and Circle to Search also get improvements. Additionally, users can choose between different AI agents, including Bixby and Gemini.

Aside from that, the slim phones promise better camera performance, particularly in low-light conditions. This is partly thanks to an improved Image Signal Processor (ISP), as well as AI-driven subject recognition and scene optimisation. For software, the duo runs on Android 16 via One UI 8.5 right out of the box. Much like the previous generation, these devices will get six OS upgrades, as well as six years’ worth of security updates.

Galaxy A57

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The Galaxy A57 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This panel features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. Other than that, the phone sports a slimmer 6.9mm body and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the handset packs an Exynos 1680 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and your choice of either 216GB or 512GB of storage. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Meanwhile, a 13% larger vapour chamber serves to keep things cool. On the subject of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, as well as NFC.

For imaging, the Galaxy A57 sports a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. Meanwhile, the front features a 12MP selfie shooter. The phone is available in three colourways, including Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, and Awesome IcyBlue.

Galaxy A37

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The more modest sibling features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Like the A57, the A37 comes with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.

Under the hood, the phone runs on an Exynos 1480 SoC. This is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

On the subject of imaging, the Galaxy A37 gets a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro lens. Meanwhile, the front snapper is a 12MP unit. As for colours, you have your choice of Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen.

Availability and pricing

Those interested in purchasing any of these phones can head over to the brand’s physical and online stores. The Galaxy A37 has a starting price of RM1,899 for the 8GB+256GB model. On the other hand, the 12GB+256GB version retails for RM1,999. As for the Galaxy A57, the 12GB+256GB variant retails for RM2,399, while the 12GB+512GB model is available for a pricier RM2,699.

That said, Samsung is offering a launch rebate promotion until 31 December 2026. Throughout this period, the A37 is priced at RM1,799 and RM1,899 for the 8GB and 12GB variants respectively. Meanwhile, the starting price of the A57 gets knocked down to RM2,249 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version gets a RM2,399 price tag instead.

In addition to this, customers can get a rebate of up to RM200 when paying with either Maybank or CIMB cards, or Shopee PayLater. This offer will run until 29 April 2026. Of course, this is subject to certain terms and conditions.

(Source: Samsung press release)