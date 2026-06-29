Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of its Mac Studio later this year. For now, the American tech giant has yet to disclose any details on the upcoming mini desktop computer, which will likely come with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. If you’re hoping for some other improvements, though, you may have to wait longer. According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the more considerable changes will arrive with the M7 Ultra Mac Studio.

As per the report, the M5-based Mac Studio will probably only include a chip upgrade. Apparently, a major redesign is unlikely, even though Apple has supposedly been working on internal changes to the machine. Gurman noted that the company typically retains its desktop designs for quite a while. The Mac Pro, for instance, had the same look for six years before it was discontinued. Meanwhile, the Mac Mini went 15 years between design overhauls.

Although the M5 Max and M5 Ultra Mac Studio models may not launch with many upgrades, this might not be the case with the M7 Ultra version. Gurman’s report claimed that this iteration is slated for a 2028 release. Furthermore, the desktop could debut with a better heat sink for improved thermal management. This should be a welcome upgrade for users who regularly push their machines to the limit.

That said, this change likely has to do with the company’s AI push. A previous report claimed that Apple will be forgoing higher-end versions of its M6 silicon to focus on the M7 generation, which will prioritise AI performance. So, it would make sense for the brand to redesign its devices to accommodate such workloads.

Of course, these are still rumours at this point, so take this information with a grain of salt. Aside from that, we’re still quite a ways from 2028, so things may change in the meantime.

(Source: Bloomberg)