Apple is reportedly working on a redesign for its entry-level MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the refreshed laptop could make its debut as early as the first half of 2027.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s 14-inch entry-level MacBook Pro could receive a visual refresh that gives it a design more reminiscent of the company’s premium laptops. The report notes that Apple might announce this redesigned model in the fall, typically around September.

In addition to the entry-level MacBook Pro, Gurman also mentioned that Apple is working on a future touchscreen MacBook, which reportedly carries the “Ultra” moniker. The reporter noted that these touchscreen laptops could arrive between the end of this year and early next year, although Apple has yet to confirm any details. Gurman had also previously reported that these models could feature a Dynamic Island-like cutout at the top of the display.

Beyond MacBooks, the company is also reportedly testing four new iPad Pro models. While the writer did not give any specific detail about the tablets, he said that they may have more internal improvements while retaining the 11-inch and 13-inch form factors.

While Apple debuts its flagship products in the second half of the year, it has also introduced lower-priced devices at different points in the cycle. Case in point, the MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e were both launched in March. There is a possibility that this alternating cycle may continue moving forward. However, this remains based on observation and should not be treated as a confirmed pattern.

That said, as with all leaks, these details should be taken with a healthy dose of scepticism. While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has a strong track record on Apple-related reporting, the information is still not final, and some details may change or be inaccurate.

(Source: Bloomberg)