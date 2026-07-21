The rumoured SUPER refresh for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 series has been the subject of multiple reports over the past few months. Earlier rumours suggested that the lineup had been indefinitely delayed, before later reports claimed that it was back on track for a 2026 launch. Now, a new report claims that the hardware is already ready, but NVIDIA has reportedly informed board partners that the GPUs are on hold due to the high cost of 3GB GDDR7 memory chips.

According to VideoCardz, at least one of NVIDIA’s add-in board (AIB) partners has already received the rumoured GeForce RTX 50 SUPER graphics cards. The report suggests that the cards have progressed far enough for board partners to begin receiving hardware ahead of the planned launch. However, NVIDIA has reportedly not provided a new release window at this time.

Compounding Prices

VideoCardz reports that each 3GB GDDR7 memory chip currently costs between US$60 (~RM245) and US$70 (~RM286). By comparison, a standard 2GB GDDR7 chip reportedly costs around US$20 (~RM81), meaning the higher-capacity memory module could cost roughly three times more while only offering a 50% increase in capacity.

Since graphics cards require multiple memory chips depending on the GPU configuration, the additional cost could quickly add up. This reported increase in memory pricing is believed to be one of the reasons behind NVIDIA’s decision to put the RTX 50 SUPER launch on hold, although the company has not officially confirmed the delay.

Affected Models

The publication also claims that the reported hold involves four upcoming GeForce models: the RTX 5080 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, RTX 5070 SUPER, and RTX 5050 9GB. Among these, the first three models are reportedly expected to use 3GB GDDR7 memory chips to increase VRAM capacity without changing their existing memory bus configurations. Meanwhile, the RTX 5050 9GB is said to use three 3GB GDDR7 memory modules.

Lastly, VideoCardz’s source claims that NVIDIA has yet to provide its board partners with a revised release schedule. If accurate, this would mean the company has delayed the launch despite RTX 50 SUPER hardware reportedly already reaching AIB partners ahead of its planned release.

That said, keep in mind that we have no way to independently verify whether the publication’s report is accurate. As such, readers should take this information with a grain of salt until NVIDIA provides any official confirmation.

(Source: VideoCardz)