Remember when we reported on NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s signed leather jacket being auctioned off at a starting bid of US$40,000 (~RM163,644)? Well, the auction at Sotheby’s has concluded, with the final bid reaching US$960,000 (~RM3,927,456).

Let’s put that price in another context: for that amount, you could purchase about 240 GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. Assuming, of course, you can find that many cards to buy in bulk.

Again, the unique selling point of this particular Tom Ford jacket is that it has been signed by the NVIDIA CEO himself. If not for the signature, the jacket typically retails between US$5,000 (~RM20,455) and US$10,000 (~RM40,911). As mentioned in our earlier report, the authenticity of the item was verified as having come from Huang himself. According to verified photo-matching by PSA, the NVIDIA CEO wore this specific jacket during the Hon Hai Tech Day event in Taipei, on October 18, 2018. As for the signature, it is authenticated by James Spence Authentication, as stated in the listing on Sotheby’s website.

Additionally, Sotheby’s stated that the jacket is being auctioned for charity, organised by Long Journey Ventures. Proceeds will benefit the Edge Institute, a non-profit that funds fellowships, grants, and residencies for the next generation of young builders to pursue their passions and projects.

At the time of writing, the identity of the winning bidder was not disclosed, but needless to say, whoever purchased the jacket is clearly a superfan of the CEO whose company is worth nearly US$5 trillion (~RM20.46 trillion) today. That, or they’re looking for something more than that.

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(Source: Sotheby’s, CNBC)