NVIDIA has streamlined its market segments, according to its latest financial results. As of now, it has two platforms: Data Centre and Edge Computing, with PC and console gaming having been placed into the latter.

“NVIDIA is transitioning to a new reporting framework that better reflects its current and future growth drivers. NVIDIA will have two market platforms — Data Centre and Edge Computing. Within Data Centre, NVIDIA will report two sub-markets, Hyperscale and ACIE, which incorporates AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise. Hyperscale will include revenue from the public clouds and the world’s largest consumer internet companies, while ACIE addresses NVIDIA’s growth opportunity in diverse AI purpose-built data centres and AI factories across industries and countries. Edge Computing highlights data processing devices for agentic and physical AI, including PCs, game consoles, workstations, AI-RAN base stations, robotics and automotive.”

The change, while subtle, also serves as a clear reminder of how market revenue for NVIDIA has shifted: gaming no longer commands the sales that it once had, and the AI boom that it has undoubtedly facilitated has overtaken that revenue growth exponentially. The last time NVIDIA gave Gaming a definitive number was from its previous quarter, when it reported US$3.7 billion (~RM14.6 billion), which was supposedly down by 13% from the quarter before that.

While the news may seem uncomfortable for gamers who aren’t quite sold on the whole Edge Computing designation, there is no doubt that NVIDIA is still the leader in the PC Gaming space, and has been since the advent of its Pascal architecture in 2016. Also, as pointed out by TweakTown, the designation in the financial report isn’t really meant for the lay gamer, and the removal of “Gaming” from its listings doesn’t necessarily mean that its GeForce division is undergoing a restructuring of sorts. This year at Computex 2026, it is rumoured that the GPU brand could announce its new N1X ARM-based SoC for gaming laptops.

(Source: SEC, Tweaktown, Videocardz)