It is being rumoured that NVIDIA has delayed the production and, consequently, the launch of its GeForce RTX 50 Super Series GPUs. Supposedly, the project has been put on the back burner, and one of the alleged reasons doesn’t require a genius.

For the uninitiated, the original rumour of the RTX 50 Super Series suggested that NVIDIA was preparing to introduce three new Blackwell consumer GPUs. These GPUs were the RTX 5080 Super, 5070 Ti Super, and 5070 Super. Long story short, these new GPUs would be fitted with 3GB GDDR7 modules, rather than the current 2GB modules that are used in the non-Super RTX 50 Series cards.

Again, it’s no stretch of the imagination as to why this is happening: the memory chip shortage, which has led to skyrocketing prices for both the consumer GPU and memory market, has in turn, caused DIY desktop PC building to take a hit. Seriously, when a dual-channel 32GB DDR5-6000 kit costs almost as much as an RTX 5070 or PS5, that’s just not right.

Memory shortage and price gouging notwithstanding, the internet has also speculated another reason: AMD. The red CPU and GPU maker isn’t putting up a fight with NVIDIA, at least, not in the high-end and enthusiast GPU market segment. As such, NVIDIA may not be feeling the pressure to release its RTX 50 Super cards right away, and its non-Super lineup should stay competitive for at least another year. Well, that and the fact that the company just announced DLSS 4.5.

We say another year, because it is widely rumoured as well that AMD will only be bringing its next-generation RDNA5 GPUs to light sometime next year. But again, you may want to watch how hard you shake that salt shaker on this one.

(Source: Videocardz, Board Channel, Gazlog)