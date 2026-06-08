Above the high and buzz that was generated by NVIDIA’s announcement of Vera Rubin and the RTX Spark for laptops and mini PCs, there wasn’t any love thrown towards the company’s consumer segment RTX 50 Series and more specifically, word about the RTX 50 Super Series. Well, it seems that not all is lost; at least, that’s what the rumour suggests.

Supposedly, and according to MEGAsizeGPU, the RTX 50 Super Series is set to launch this year. MEGAsizeGPU has a relatively steady track record when it comes to rumours surrounding future and unreleased hardware, so it’s fair to say that this bit of news holds some water. Mind you, this is also despite NVIDIA having said at this year’s CES keynote that no new GPUs would be announced, but again, to be fair, the GPU brand is known for being pretty tight-lipped when it comes to rumours and unannounced products.

Why Is This Important?

RTX 50 Super is back on track. This time includes 5060 12G ( or maybe it will have a new name as 5060 super ) — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) June 5, 2026

Rumours of the RTX 50 Super Series have been widespread since the launch of the RTX 50 Series, primarily due to the dissatisfaction from gamers regarding the amount of VRAM in each card: both the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti share the same 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, with the difference in CUDA cores, among other things, being the divide between the two.

As stated earlier, rumours that the RTX 50 Super Series is well and truly on the way for a 2026 launch is grand at best, given the ongoing memory crisis that, ironically, has been brought about by companies like NVIDIA who, as per its CEO’s statement, is an AI infrastructure company, which has served as justification for them to purchase virtually the entire chip supply from DRAM chip makers SK Hynix, TSMC, Micron, and SK Hynix.

What Can We Expect?

Now, assuming that MEGAsizeGPU’s rumour about the RTX 50 Super Series becomes reality, then the lineup of cards that come from it would possibly include an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB, but there is also a rumour that an RTX 5060 Super with 12GB instead of 8GB. Basically, all cards with an increase of 50% in VRAM capacity.

As with all rumours, nothing is set in stone until NVIDIA itself confirms this. So, take this with the recommended amount of Himalayan Pink rock salt.

(Source: MEGAsizeGPU via X, Techspot)