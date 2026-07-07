Rumours surrounding NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Super Series GPU have been inconsistent, to say the least. Back at the start of the year, they said production was delayed indefinitely, and then, last month, another source said that it was on track to launch this year. That last one now seems to be holding water, at least according to the Seasonic PSU calculator.

Head on over to the PSU brand’s power calculator and proceed to the GPU manufacturing segment, bring down the window, and you’ll see all three rumoured RTX 50 Super Series models being listed: the RTX 5080 Super, RTX 5070 Ti Super, and the RTX 5070 Super.

Interestingly, the TDP of each GPU isn’t explicitly mentioned on Seasonic’s page, but some sleuthing by leakster Kopite suggests that the RTX 5080 Super would have a 415W TDP< the RTX 5070 Ti Super a 350W rating, and the RTX 5070 Super a 275W TDP. Naturally, these power consumptions are all higher than their non-Super counterparts.

To recap, early rumours about the RTX 50 Super Series first came about at the end of last year, but rumours at the start of the year suggested that NVIDIA may have put their production on the backburner, due to the rising cost of memory globally. In June, leakster MEGAsizeGPU claimed that NVIDIA was back on track, and that the list included an RTX 5060 with 12GB GDDR7 VRAM.

On that note, the RTX 5080 Super, RTX 5070 Ti Super, and RTX 5070 Super, are expected to ship out with more graphics memory than its non-Super counterparts. The number of memory modules will remain the same, just that they would be of higher capacity: NVIDIA is expected to use 3GB modules, instead of the usual 2GB modules.

Related Article NVIDIA GeForce Users Urged To Update GPU Drivers To Avoid Security Vulnerabilities

Basically, that would give both the RTX 5080 Super and 5070 Ti Super 24GB GDDR7 memory, while the 5070 Super would get 18GB of memory. That being said, the Seasonic PSU calculator doesn’t account for memory capacity, so treat this with skepticism.

(Source: Seasonic PSU Calculator, Videocardz)