Earlier this year, POCO launched the X8 series, which comprises two Pro models. The lack of a base model suggested that it may have been scrapped. Reports prior to the lineup’s release also indicated that the Xiaomi sub-brand was doing away with the standard X8, much as it had done with its F8 series. Now, it seems that last year’s X7 may be getting a direct successor after all.

Shortly after the launch of the REDMI Note 17 series in China, tipster Kacper Skrzypek discovered details on the POCO X8 in HyperOS code. As per the leakster’s X post, the handset is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a 2MP auxiliary lens. If this sounds somewhat familiar, that’s because it’s the same setup as the new REDMI Note 17 Pro. Given that the X8 is expected to be a rebranded version of the device, it should come with the same hardware.

For reference, the REDMI Note 17 Pro debuted with a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It also packs a huge 9,000mAh battery, so the POCO X8 could offer the same capacity.

However, this does depend on whether the company is releasing different variants for India and the rest of the world. If this is the case, then the Indian version may get a 9,000mAh battery, while the global version might feature a smaller 8,340mAh unit. While not nearly as impressive, it’s still a pretty sizable upgrade from the X7, which launched with a 5,110mAh cell.

On a related note, the tipster also disclosed details on the global version of the REDMI Note 17 series. The Pro variant will allegedly feature a 8,340mAh battery and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, the base model will be equipped with a 7,700mAh battery.

POCO X8 will have 50 MP main + 2 MP depth, like China's Redmi Note 17 Pro, while Global Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G will have 8 MP ultrawide camera. pic.twitter.com/8Xvxx4F9Ks — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 15, 2026

As usual, the veracity of this information is uncertain, so a healthy dose of scepticism is warranted. At the time of writing, POCO has yet to make any mention of the X8.

(Source: Kacper Skrzypek via X [1], [2])