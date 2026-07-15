The REDMI Note 17 series has officially made its debut in China. The lineup comprises two models, namely the base Note 17 and the Note 17 Pro. Billed as affordable smartphones with enhanced durability and endurance, the devices feature new designs and large batteries.

One noteworthy detail concerns the display sizes. This time, the base model gets a bigger screen than the Pro variant. Of course, there are quite a few other distinctions between the handsets as well.

Note 17

Starting with the exterior, the vanilla version sports a 7-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,396 pixel resolution. This panel offers 8-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. For protection, the phone comes with Gorilla Glass 7i and an IP65 rating. Beyond that, the touchscreen can work with wet or gloved hands. Other features include an optical fingerprint reader, an IR blaster, and a single speaker.

Under the hood, the Note 17 packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, which gets paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, storage options include 128GB and 256GB. Of course, a microSD card slot is available for those who require more storage.

Keeping the phone powered is an 8,000mAh battery with an energy density of 821Wh/L. This battery is rated for 1,600 charge cycles and comes with 45W charging. Other than that, it supports 22.5W reverse charging, allowing the device to power other electronics. For connectivity, the handset offers 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

On the imaging end, the Note 17 gets a pretty basic setup. On the back, it features a 50MP camera. Flipping the phone around, you get an 8MP selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout.

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Note 17 Pro

Moving on to the fancier model, it comes with a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a sharper 1,280 x 2,772 pixel resolution. Furthermore, this screen boasts 12-bit colour and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone also features Gorilla Glass Victus 2, plus IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. Like its sibling, the Note 17 Pro packs an optical fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. That said, it also gets stereo speakers.

Internally, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. Compared to the vanilla version, the Pro variant offers more RAM, with 8GB and 12GB options. Meanwhile, storage goes up to 512GB, but there is no microSD card slot.

Despite being smaller, the handset gets a bigger 9,000mAh battery that is rated for 1,600 charge cycles. This cell also supports 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

Finally, the phone comes with a 50MP main camera on the rear. This gets paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP front-facing lens.

Availability

At the moment, the REDMI Note 17 series is only available in China. Pricing for the regular Note 17 starts from CNY1,299 (~RM780) for the 6GB+128GB trim. On the other hand, the Note 17 Pro gets a starting price of CNY1,599 (~RM960) for the 8GB+128GB model.

For now, it is unclear when the duo will be making its way to global markets. Additionally, some hardware changes could be in the cards, since the preceding generation arrived on our shores with differences in terms of battery and camera.

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(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2])