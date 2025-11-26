The POCO F8 lineup has officially made its debut today, just as the brand promised last week. Currently, the series consists of two models, which are the F8 Pro and the F8 Ultra. Naturally, the new handsets come with some upgrades compared to the previous generation.

Starting with the Pro variant, it sports a 6.59-inch 2,510 x 1,156px AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. As the company previously revealed, the F8 Pro features speakers tuned by Bose. Furthermore, the phone comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and your choice of either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,210mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, as well as 22.5W reverse charging. For software, it runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

For photography, the device sports a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP 1/1.55-inch main camera with OIS. The other lenses are a 50MP telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. Meanwhile, the front is equipped with a 20MP selfie snapper.

Moving on to the fancier F8 Ultra, it sports a 6.9-inch 2,608 x 1,200px AMOLED display. This panel comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Like its sibling, the phone features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating.

Of course, the highlight of this device is the Bose stereo sound system. This includes a dual speaker setup at the top and bottom of the phone, plus a subwoofer on the back. According to the brand, the 2.1-channel architecture offers rich bass, detailed sound, and immersive soundstage.

As for internals, POCO has equipped the Ultra with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. For memory configurations, you have your choice of either 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. Aside from that, the phone features a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, plus 22.5W reverse charging. It also runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 right out the box.

On the imaging end, the handset features a triple setup comprising a 50MP 1/1.31-inch primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, plus a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the front is equipped with a 32MP shooter.

In Malaysia, both phones will come with a charger in the box. The POCO F8 Pro has a starting price of RM2,499 for the 12GB+256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the 12GB+512GB version retails for RM2,699. Colour options include Black, Blue, and Titanium Silver.

As for the POCO F8 Ultra, the 12GB+256GB version is priced at RM3,199, while the 16GB+512GB model comes with a RM3,599 price tag. The phone comes in two colourways, which are Denim Blue and Black.

Both phones are available for purchase on the Mi online store, and the official POCO stores on Shopee and Lazada. As part of the launch, the brand is offering early bird promotions until 18 December 2025. During this period, the 256GB version of the F8 Pro is priced at RM2,199, while the 512GB model costs RM2,499.

Naturally, the F8 Ultra also gets a discounted price, with the 12GB+256GB model retailing for RM2,799. On the other hand, the 16GB+516GB trim gets a RM3,199 price tag. Aside from that, those getting either phone in the F8 series can get a free Redmi Pad SE 8.7 worth RM499.