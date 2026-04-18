Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced the Redmi A7 Pro for the Indian market. Now, the latest addition to the entry-level A-series has officially arrived on our shores. As reported previously, the smartphone serves as the first Pro model in the lineup, promising practical features for a wide range of users.

In terms of specifications, the handset shares some similarities with its Indian counterpart. It features a large HD+ LCD display measuring 6.9 inches. This panel comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a peak brightness of 800 nits. Beyond that, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC support.

The internals are where the two versions of the phone start to differ. Where the Indian model gets a Unisoc T8300, ours gets a Unisoc T7250 chipset. It’s the same one on the Redmi A5, and it limits the device to 4G connectivity. Regardless, it gets paired with 4GB of RAM and your choice of either 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Much like other phones in its class, the Redmi A7 Pro comes with a microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, a 6,000mAh battery keeps the device powered. This is notably a slightly smaller capacity compared to the model released in India. Still, Xiaomi promises that it’s sufficient for 49 hours of calls, 35 hours of video playback, or 77 hours of music.

On the software side, the handset is the first in the brand’s budget-friendly series to run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3. The Android 16-based operating system offers AI-driven features like Circle to Search, Google Gemini, plus an image editing tool called AI Sky.

Speaking of imaging, the camera system also differs from the Indian version. Here, the primary sensor is a 13MP unit. This is accompanied by an auxiliary sensor of unspecified nature. Meanwhile, the front features an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi A7 Pro comes in three colourways, namely unset Orange, Black, and Mist Blue. The phone is available for purchase from Xiaomi stores nationwide, the Mi online store, as well as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. As for pricing, the 64GB model retails for RM399, while the 128GB variant gets a RM449 price tag.

(Source: Xiaomi press release)