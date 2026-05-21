Outside of the new smartphone, POCO also launched the POCO Pad C1 tablet in the Malaysian market. Much like the company’s other products, which put a greater emphasis on entertainment and gaming, the company claims that the tablet strikes the perfect balance between “portability, clear visuals, and smooth performance”.

Starting things off, the tablet features a 9.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi sub-brand says that the tablet was built with both portability and durability in mind. To that end, it features a slim metal unibody design.

Inside, the POCO Pad C1 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The company pairs the chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s global website notes that the device uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

Powering this entire affair is a 7,600mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. POCO claims that the tablet can last up to 1.7 days of regular use.

The tablet also comes with two cameras, one on the front and another on the rear. According to Xiaomi’s global website, the former is a 5MP sensor, while the latter is an 8MP shooter.

Like many Xiaomi products today, the POCO Pad C1 runs on HyperOS 3. Beyond the usual functionality provided by the operating system, the press release notes that the tablet supports several AI-powered features, including Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

As mentioned earlier, the POCO Pad C1 is now available in Malaysia, and it’s available in different colours: Grey and Blue. In terms of pricing, the 4GB + 64GB version retails for RM599, while the 6GB + 128GB variant goes for RM799.

It’s worth mentioning that the company is offering the device at a discounted price for a limited time. During this period, the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants will retail for RM549 and RM629, respectively. Those interested can purchase the device via Xiaomi’s official website, as well as through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

(Source: POCO press release, Xiaomi Global)