Xiaomi subsidiary POCO said last week that it will be launching the X8 series of phones. As promised, the POCO X8 series is now official, with two Pro models and an Ultra. Of the two Pro models, one is the, well, standard variant of it, while the other comes with a fancy Iron Man skin on top. Yes, there is no base model within the range, if that makes sense.

Thanks to prior leaks that turned out to be fairly accurate though, none of these came as much of a surprise. To start, the POCO X8 Pro has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Pro Max has the same, but upsized to 6.83 inches. Inside, the Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, with the Max getting a Dimensity 9500 instead, a first according to the brand.

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Powering the POCO X8 Pro is a 6,500 mAh battery, while the Pro Max gets a larger 8,500 mAh pack. Both of them support 100W charging, as well as 27W of reverse charging. Similarly, both models share a 50MP main + 8MP wide-angle camera combo and a 20MP secondary shooter. On the software side of things, they feature the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 with Android 16 underlying it.

Finally, the POCO X8 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, and a choice of between 256GB and 512GB of storage. These are priced at RM1,499 and RM1,699 respectively. That being the case, they will both have a RM200 discount attached, until 5 April. In case you’re wondering, the Iron Man Edition is essentially the same phone, with a prettier back, and a 12GB + 512GB config instead. This normally costs RM1,899, but it too has a RM200 discount until 5 April.

As for the POCO X8 Pro Max, it is locked to having 12GB of RAM. This leaves you choosing either the 256GB storage option for RM1,999, or 512GB for RM2,199. The brand is also discounting these until 5 April. But the former has a RM300 discount while the latter is off by RM400 until then.