Google has updated the pricing structure for its AI subscription plans in Malaysia, including a significant reduction for its highest-tier Ultra plan. The announcement comes shortly after this year’s Google I/O 2026 keynote, where the company introduced a wide range of new AI-powered tools and services across its ecosystem.

Previously, the Ultra tier was only available with 30TB of cloud storage for RM1,229 per month. Google has now reduced the price of that option to RM979.90 monthly, while also introducing a new 20TB option priced at a lower price point of RM499.90 per month.

Meanwhile, pricing for the Plus and Pro plans remains unchanged in Malaysia.

Pro And Ultra Now Include Different YouTube Premium Tiers

One of the more notable additions is the inclusion of YouTube Premium perks with both Google AI Pro and Ultra. Pro subscribers now receive YouTube Premium Lite, while Ultra gets the full YouTube Premium Individual plan.

To recap, the Lite tier supports offline downloads and background playback for supported content, although ads may still appear on music videos and certain Shorts content. Meanwhile, the Individual tier unlocks ad-free viewing across all YouTube content categories, and also includes YouTube Music Premium alongside offline downloads and background playback.

New Gemini And AI Features

Google also recently unveiled several new AI capabilities that are gradually being added to its AI subscription plans. Among the highlights is Gemini Omni, which now supports multiple reference image uploads for more advanced scene and storytelling generation. The company is also introducing Gemini Spark, described as a more proactive AI assistant capable of helping users manage tasks and navigate digital workflows.

Other additions include Daily Brief in Gemini, which generates personalised summaries and suggested actions, as well as AI Inbox in Gmail that prioritises important emails and creates AI-powered daily briefings. Google is also continuing to expand tools such as Flow for AI filmmaking and video generation, NotebookLM for research and note organisation, and Gemini integration across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and other Workspace apps.

While many of the newly announced features are expected to roll out globally, several remain limited to users in the United States for now. Google promises international availability is expected over the coming days and weeks.

As many of these AI tools were only just announced during the Google I/O keynote earlier today, we will also be covering several of the more notable additions separately in greater detail. Stay tuned for those articles later today.

(Source: Google [1] [2])