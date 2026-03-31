Just about three weeks ago, we saw renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold showing up online. And now, it looks like the turn of the base model. And, for better or worse, there’s not much that’s changed in between generations. Well, there’s one obvious change, but that’s about it.

And with that, let’s get that out of the way. That metallic bit that surrounds the LED flash that matches the body colour has been changed to black. For those who prefer harmony over contrast in their phone design, this is better as it blends better with the rest of the camera island.

The renders come courtesy of serial leakster @OnLeaks, and shared by Android Headlines. The report says that the Google Pixel 11 has thinner bezels than its predecessor, going as far as to say that the Pixel 10 had “pretty thick bezels”. But just from the renders alone, it’s pretty hard to tell. For what it’s worth, the report goes on to claim that the phone measures in at 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm. If this is accurate, then it’s marginally thinner than what came before.

Little else is known about the phone for now. That said, the report claims that the Google Pixel 11 will pack a Tensor G6 chipset. The chip itself is expected to be a seven-core chip, to be paired with a MediaTek M90 modem. Other speculations to its specs include a familiar 6.3-inch AMOLED display, a starting storage config of 128GB, as well as 12GB of RAM. The latter seems a bit optimistic, considering the ongoing memory shortage crisis.

As for when it’s launching, it’s probably safe to expect it to debut around the same time of the year that prior models did. Barring unforeseen circumstances, this would mean the Google Pixel 11 series will get the veil lifted around August. No word on whether the internet search giant will maintain its launch price for now. For context, the Pixel 11 launched with a starting price of RM3,999.

(Source: @OnLeaks / X, Android Headlines)