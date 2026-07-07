Google is changing how Android backup storage works. Android backup data, including SMS messages, call history, and device settings, will now count towards the 15GB of shared Google Account storage. It shares the same storage pool as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.

According to 9to5Google, the change will take effect on 7 July. While this may sound like it will significantly reduce the 15GB of free Google Account storage available to users, the publication notes say that this new data should increase backup size by 40MB. The same is true for Google One users.

“Android backup lets you save the data on your phone to your Google Account so you can easily restore it or set up a new device,” a Google spokesperson said to 9to5Google. “We’ve updated our policy so that all Android backup data now counts toward Google Account storage. We expect this to only add 40MB on average. We’re also giving you more transparency and new controls that let you select which data and apps you want to back up.”

Google is also introducing additional backup controls for users who are not keen on the change. These options allow users to choose whether data such as SMS and MMS, call history, and device settings are included in their Android backups.

To access these new preferences, users can go to Settings, followed by Accounts and backup, Google Backup, and Other device data on Pixel devices, according to 9to5Google. The publication adds that the new preferences will roll out over the coming weeks, while the updated storage policy will be available to new Android Backup users starting 7 July before expanding to existing accounts in the coming months.

While it is a notable change, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, Google previously introduced per-app backup controls. Those interested can read more about the matter here.

(Source: 9to5Google)