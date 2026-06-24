Ever since we spotted the Osmo Pocket 4P listed on SIRIM, we predicted that it would come to the Malaysian market sooner or later. As expected, DJI Malaysia has confirmed that the device will officially arrive in the country on 29 June at 8PM local time. That said, looking at the company’s track record, we already know that the new product will likely make its global debut at around the same time.

The Malaysian arm of the company revealed the launch details on its official Facebook and Instagram pages, but the posts were later taken down before they could reach a wider audience. Fortunately, we managed to grab a copy of the official Instagram Reel thumbnail (above) before it was removed. At the time of writing, other regional DJI accounts have yet to make similar announcements, suggesting that the Malaysian branch may have shared the date and time ahead of schedule.

Beyond that, the device’s specifications are hardly a secret. But in case you missed our earlier coverage, the Osmo Pocket 4P features a dual-camera setup, with both lenses supporting D-Log 2 recording with 10-bit colour depth. The camera is also capable of capturing 4K slow-motion footage at up to 240fps. Additionally, it features a rotating touchscreen.

As for the hardware itself, the primary camera uses a 1-inch sensor with a 20mm equivalent lens and an f/2.0 aperture. It can capture 17 stops of dynamic range thanks to LOFIC technology. Accompanying it is a 1/1.28-inch telephoto camera with a 60mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.8 aperture. This telephoto lens supports up to 3x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom.

Structurally, the Osmo Pocket 4P features a similar 3-axis mechanical gimbal design to its single-camera counterpart. That said, it also comes with ActiveTrack 8.0, which enables the camera to track multiple subjects simultaneously. DJI also says the system is capable of tracking subjects even at up to 12x zoom.

The Osmo Pocket 4P also comes with 103GB of built-in storage, offering transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s. Powering the device is a 1,545mAh battery, which DJI claims can provide up to 210 minutes of play time. While that may not sound particularly impressive, the company says the camera supports fast charging and can reach 80% capacity after just 18 minutes of charging.

For design, the device is available in either Classic Black or Pearl White colourways. Naturally, the company hasn’t revealed local pricing just yet. However, its launch in China gives us a rough idea of what to expect here.

In its home market, the standard DJI Osmo Pocket 4P bundle retails at CNY3,799 (~RM2,282). The package includes the camera itself, a fill light, a 1/4-inch grip, a storage bag, and a USB-C cable. There’s also a more expensive vlog kit that goes for CNY4,299 (~RM2,582), which adds a DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitter, a viewfinder remote, and a mini tripod. That said, DJI Malaysia has yet to officially confirm if these kits in particular will be coming to the local market.

(Source: DJI Malaysia [Deleted Reel])