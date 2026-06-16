After multiple leaks, DJI has officially launched the Osmo Pocket 4P in its home market. Initially teased back in April, the new pocket gimbal camera serves as a fancier variant of the previously released Osmo Pocket 4.

Of course, as revealed in the leaks, this model is the first in the series to feature a dual-lens setup. The primary camera uses a 1-inch sensor with a 20mm equivalent focal length and an f/2.0 aperture. Moreover, the lens can capture 17 stops of dynamic range thanks to LOFIC technology. This is an improvement over the regular Pocket 4.

As for the secondary camera, this is a smaller 1/1.28-inch telephoto lens with a 60mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.8 aperture. This new telephoto camera offers up to 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom. Moreover, both cameras support D-Log 2 with 10-bit colour depth. Aside from that, the Pocket 4P can capture 4K slow motion footage at 240fps.

Like its more modest sibling, the device features a 3-axis mechanical gimbal to keep things steady while following or tracking moving subjects. Speaking of which, DJI has equipped the Pocket 4P with ActiveTrack 8.0, allowing users to track multiple subjects. Additionally, the camera can follow subjects even at 12x zoom.

Other than that, the device comes with 103GB of internal storage with transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s. Meanwhile, the 1,545mAh battery can power up to 210 minutes of use. Fast charging support is also available, with DJI claiming that the battery takes 18 minutes to charge to 80%.

In China, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P comes in two colours, namely Classic Black and Pearl White. Pricing starts at CNY3,799 (~RM2,282) for the standard set, which includes the camera, a fill light, a 1/4-inch grip, a storage bag, and a USB-C cable. Meanwhile, the pricier vlog kit costs CNY4,299 (~RM2,582). This option adds a DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitter, a viewfinder remote, and a mini tripod.

While the brand has confirmed that a global launch is in the cards, it has yet to disclose a release date. That said, the device recently appeared on the SIRIM database, so we can expect it to arrive here soon.

(Source: DJI)