DJI has been steadily releasing new products over the past few weeks. This time, the company has announced the Mic Mini 2 for the local market, just as it had promised earlier this month. The compact wireless mic already made its debut in China, so some of these details may already be familiar for those keeping up.

For the uninitiated, the Mic Mini 2 is the successor to the original Mic Mini. The most obvious change is the set of colourful magnetic covers, but this isn’t available for all bundles. Yes, much like its predecessor, you can pick and choose what you want. Regardless, you get black and white covers for the transmitters by default.

Aesthetics aside, the mic comes with three new voice tone presets: Regular, Rich, and Bright. The first serves as the default mode, delivering a balanced sound. Meanwhile, the Rich and Bright settings emphasise the lows and highs respectively. Beyond this, the device retains the same features as its precursor, including 48 kHz 24-bit audio, the automatic clipping prevention capabilities, and two-level noise cancellation.

Transmission range also remains the same at 400m for two transmitters and a standard receiver. That said, DJI has introduced a mobile-focused option with a mobile receiver. This version supports a shorter range of 300m.

As for battery life, each transmitter has a maximum operating time of 11.5 hours. Meanwhile, the standard receiver can last for 10.5 hours. The standard charging case stretches the total operating time to 48 hours. This is pretty much unchanged from the previous generation. However, if you pick the mobile option, its charging case will net you 24 hours of use.

Pricing for the DJI Mic Mini 2 depends on the chosen combo. In Malaysia, customers get five options, with the cheapest including just a single transmitter. This is priced at RM139. Moving down the list, we have the mobile bundles, with a single transmitter and receiver combo retailing for RM239. The complete set with two transmitters and a receiver costs RM319.

If you’re interested in the standard sets, the single transmitter and receiver combo is priced at RM239. That said, at the time of writing, this option is listed as out of stock. Finally, the full bundle with two transmitters and a receiver will set you back RM399. Worth noting that this is the only option that comes with the coloured covers. In any case, the mic is available for purchase online through the brand’s Shopee and Lazada stores.

(Source: DJI Malaysia via Facebook)